Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5,378.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,188,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.91. The company had a trading volume of 266,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.