Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.38 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

