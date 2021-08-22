Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. 5,214,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

