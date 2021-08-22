Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

