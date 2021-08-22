Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. 141,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,712. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

