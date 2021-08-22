Bitcoin Classic Price Down 36.8% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $117,623.69 and approximately $162.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019650 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001641 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

