Omnia Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $354.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.55. The company has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

