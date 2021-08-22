Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 247,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,989. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

