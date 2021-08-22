Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. 1,918,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.