BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 700,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.