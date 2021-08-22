Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

