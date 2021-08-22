Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

