Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.96. 2,463,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,221,676. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

