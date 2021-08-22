Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00494480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.07 or 0.01167792 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

