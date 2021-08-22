$187.84 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $187.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.91 million to $195.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $660.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.40. 1,140,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.46. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $53,379,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,471 shares of company stock worth $33,950,492. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $461,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,811,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

