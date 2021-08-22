Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $27.70 million and $1.79 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,947,201 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

