Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $348.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.62 million and the lowest is $327.00 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.