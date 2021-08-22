DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $624,926.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,798.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.47 or 0.01361649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00336396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00165099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

