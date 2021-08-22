-$0.85 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

