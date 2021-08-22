Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.88. 3,776,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

