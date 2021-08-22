iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,809,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12.

