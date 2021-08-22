Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $13.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

