Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $377.99. 529,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

