Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

