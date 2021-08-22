DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading 81.5% Lower This Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00374821 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.00915961 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

