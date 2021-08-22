Cryptobuyer Hits Market Capitalization of $139,620.42 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 274.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 159.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $139,620.42 and approximately $48.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

