Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 218 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

