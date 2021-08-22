Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,714. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,897. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $264.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

