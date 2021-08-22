BitMax Token Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

