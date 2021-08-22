Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 661,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,333. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

