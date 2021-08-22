Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 201,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of $843.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

