Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.29 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Carry has a market cap of $95.70 million and $8.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057911 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.