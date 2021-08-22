AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $826,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

