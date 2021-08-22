The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.