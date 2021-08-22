Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 160 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

