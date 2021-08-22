Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 53,615,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.