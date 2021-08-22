Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 91 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.