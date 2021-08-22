Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 465,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

