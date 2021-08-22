StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00809189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00101430 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.