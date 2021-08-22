Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $85.72. 547,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

