Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. CAI International reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

CAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,185,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $821,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 85.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 215,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50. CAI International has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

