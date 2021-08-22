RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

FXI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,103,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

