SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce sales of $168.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $166.81 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $573.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 53,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.