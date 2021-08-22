Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $16.31 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

