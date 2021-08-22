Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,403,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,814,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90.

