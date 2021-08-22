Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

JCI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 2,371,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

