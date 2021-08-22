Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,221,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

