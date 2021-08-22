Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 69,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

