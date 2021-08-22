Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 447,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 15,774,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

