Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys 292 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,974,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,145,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

